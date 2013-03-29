Lindsay Lohan Jets To Brazil To Promote Clothing Line, Sit Under a Table in Louboutins

When most people are involved in a highly-publicized trial that results in a court-ordered 90-day lockdown rehab sentence, they don’t immediately hop on a plane and head south of the border to rage as if you don’t have a care in the world. But then again, most people aren’t Lindsay Lohan.

The legendary party girl has made her way to Brazil, where she’s reportedly promoting a clothing line called John John Denim (a photo of her on the line’s website seems to confirm this). (Side note: Zac Efron was previously the face of the brand, so clearly they have a thing for very American celebrities.)

The 26-year-old nabbed a huge payday for the gig—allegedly in the $100,000 range—which we all know is a staggering amount of cash to simply show up and make a few appearances (and a major boon, given Lilo’s recent tax troubles.)

In case you were worried that Lohan had adopted an “all work and no play” motto, fear not: A Twitter user posted a blurry photo of her last night sitting under the table at a club looking absolutely euphoric (or out of it, whichever) in a John John logo tee and a slightly worn pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

Hey, you have to give the girl a break: It’s hard to walk in six-inch Louboutins, and sometimes we all need to give our feet a rest.

Photo via Twitter