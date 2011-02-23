Lindsay Lohan’s Boobs Come Out To Play… In Court?

Lindsay Lohan may be facing serious prison time, but let’s get to what we all really want to know: What did she wear to court this time? The jailhouse regular continues her court fashion parade today, showing up to her preliminary hearing decked out in Chanel…what else? She finished off her ensemble with a pair of YSL pumps and a Lanvin clutch. So far, I can point out two very obvious Lohan court trends. First off, she’s lovin’ that winter white, and secondly, she just can’t seem to put away the body parts.

I mean, holy boobies Lindsay! I applaud you for covering up the legs this time, but it probably would’ve been a good idea to fasten up a couple of button on that Chanel blouse. Well, regardless of how inappropriate the look may have been for court, if it’s anything like her Kimberly Ovitz arraignment dress, then I’m sure it will be sold out soon enough. personally, I can’t wat to see what she wears to the next hearing!