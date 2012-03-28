Lindsay Lohan & Whoopi Goldberg: A Match Made In ‘Glee’ Heaven

I can’t lie — I’ve lost a bit of faith in Glee as of late, but every once in awhile they really know how to get me back on board the New Directions train. And after this news, I’m ridin’ that train into the sunset, kids. It turns out that the next crop of guest stars to take Glee by storm are none other than my soul mates: Whoopi Goldberg and Lindsay Lohan.

The divine Miss Goldberg will play Carmen Tibideaux, a “theater veteran and professor at the New York school that Rachel (Lea Michele) and Kurt (Chris Colfer) have applied to,” according to Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the elusive Miss Lohan will play herself (naturally), as she guest judges a competition. I’m starting to wonder if there’s any other role she can play, but considering I still aspire to be her in the Chateau Marmont days, I’m not mad.

Whoopi’s role kicks off on May 1, and it’s unclear as to when La Firecrotch will make her first appearance. Honestly, no matter how much Linds disappoints me, I’ll always tune in. In fact, right now I’m discussing the merits of the iconic Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen with my office. On that note, let me know what you think. Will these guest stars get you hooked again?