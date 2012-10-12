Lindsay Lohan Gets Political: Starlet Says She’s Voting For Mitt Romney “As Of Now”

In case anyone’s “who should I vote for?” decision is hinging on which candidate Lindsay Lohan deems appropriate to run the country, take note: The 26-year-old starlet announced she’s voting for Republican candidate Mitt Romney.

The “Liz & Dick” star hit L.A.’s Regent Beverly Wilshire for an event last night, and filled E! News in on her political predilections. “I just think employment is really important right now,” LiLo explained when asked if she was keeping up with the election. “So, as of now, Mitt Romney. As of now.”

Perhaps the embattled actress is miffed at President Obama, to whom she tweeted last month oddly urging him “to cut [taxes] for those listed on Forbes as ‘millionaires’ if they are not, you must consider that.” As The Daily Beast pointed out, it’s difficult to say why LiLo was riled up about that particular subject to begin with, but it may have had something to do with Forbes‘ September story about the actress spending $46,000 at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont.