Lindsay Lohan: Ungaro Collection’s New Designer Responds to Backlash

The first look at the highly-anticipated Emanuel Ungaro collaboration collection was deeply disappointing. With heart-shaped nipple pasties and sequined forehead stickers, the only thing to call the collection was “disastrous.” The New York Times went as far as deeming Lindsay “a McDonald’s fry cook taking the reins of a three-star Michelin restaurant.” Case closed.

However the said reasoning behind the poor design concept was simple: not enough time. Lindsay claimed that she wasn’t aware of the nipple tassels going down the runway, until the models were in fact, going down the runway. Hmmm, we’re going to have to call BS on that one, Linds, because we know from the look of Estrella’s own collection, that she didn’t creatively consult to the sequined nipple covers.

Estella Arch’s Collection: at least one of the designers behind Ungaro has an eye for style.

Nevertheless, it’s going to take a lot more than bad reviews to stop Lindsay from designing. She’ll be back in Paris for the next collection, but we’re still not sure if she’ll have enough time as she told People, “It’s already in January, I thought it was in March.” Lindsay sure does have a lot to learn.