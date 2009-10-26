Lindsay Lohan: Ungaro CEO Talks Pay for the Actress

“They knifed us.” How often is that phrased used in reference to the fashion community? The CEO of Emanuel Ungaro, Mounir Moufarrige, used the dramatic but not inaccurate wording in reference to the Lindsay Lohan Collection which debuted during Paris Fashion Week.

Although Moufarrige would not disclose how much the actress was paid for her design aesthetic, he did say her pay package was “quite enough.” In addition, she recently walked away with £90,000 worth of free Ungaro clothing from a boutique. However, rumors surfaced that she actually worked for Ungaro for free, even paying for airfare and hotel accommodations. Thoughts?

In addition to the poor reception she received from her clothing line, record company Casablanca Records has dropped her, citing that she has been working on a record for two years without completion.

At the very least, the girl is trying, and although we would never wear a plastic Ungaro heart on our foreheads, we hope Linds is holding on. You’ve had a comeback before, it could happen again.