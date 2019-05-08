Here’s Why Lindsay Lohan Just Trolled Zendaya’s Met Gala Look

When Zendaya hit the pink carpet at Monday night’s glitzy affair, the 22-year-old wowed the crowd. No one was prepared for her fairytale, dream-like interpretation of this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” But one person wasn’t a fan. Lindsay Lohan trolled Zendaya’s Met Gala look because she felt like it had already been done. Zendaya channeled Cinderella with her blue Tommy Hilfiger gown and silver slippers (which she left on the steps—nice touch). She even had her stylist, Law Roach, dress up as her fairy godmother and “transform” her gown into a glowing, princess-perfect ballgown. The look is being hailed as one the best from this year’s gala. However, Lohan pointed out that three years ago, Emmy-award-winning actress Clare Danes donned a similar gown for the Met Gala.

The theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” and Dane’s designer, Zac Posen, created the most stunning pale blue gown. The crowd was truly in awe as the Homeland actress made her way up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And the finishing touch? The entire dress glowed in the dark.

An Instagram account, DisneyLifestylers, hailed Zendaya’s look from this year, putting it in a side-by-side collage with the animated Disney character on Instagram. Lohan was quick to jump in with her opinion, commenting, “Claire Danes did that with @zacposen already 😭.” She then added a strong message of support for the actress. “@clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don’t know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever,” Lohan wrote.

And so the debate begins. Claire Danes did wear the look first. But Zendaya’s whole point was to pay homage to the Disney character. Posen’s intent with Dane’s dress was to create a gown that highlighted “the place where technology and fantasy meet.”

Roach distinctly pointed out the intentional connection between Zendaya’s Cinderella look and her life. While speaking with Vogue, Roach explained that the goal was to reflect the former Disney Channel star’s career evolution from her Shake It Up Disney days to her upcoming HBO series, Euphoria, which is set to debut in June.

Zendaya’s dress lit up from head-to-toe as Roach waved his magic wand, emitting little puffs of smoke. The Spider-Man: Far From Home star wore the choker associated with Cinderella and fully reenacted the slipper on the staircase.

So yes—there are many close similarities between the two looks. They are both reminicent of one of our favorite Storybook characters. They were blue ballgowns that glowed head-to-toe. Check out Danes’ dress in the dark. Revolutionary.

But here’s the thing—the intention and execution of both gowns differs greatly. Danes’ gown was a direct correlation to the theme of technology & fashion. It showed how far fashion has come and how it’s able to work with technological advancements.

Zendaya’s arrival and performance on the Met Gala steps fulfilled the requirement of “Camp.”

And honestly? Even if Zendaya did get some inspiration from Danes’ 2016 look, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right? It was nice for Lohan to stand up for Danes, though. But no one will forget her iconic look from 2016, just like no one will forget the moment Zendaya fully became Cinderella.

