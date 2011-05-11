Lindsay Lohan Trades In Jail For… A Coffin?

Lindsay Lohan somehow scored a Get Out of Jail Free cardalthough she managed to avoid spending 120 days in a prison cell, she voluntarily cuddled up in an even smaller and creepier space, a coffin, for a recent photo shoot. She and photographer Tyler Shields had the really original idea to turn Lindsay into a vampire, and she shows us her teeth before stabbing Michael Trevino of The Vampire Diaries in the heart with a stake. Even though her attempt at portraying a sexy vampire falls flat, the theme is very fitting if you consider the fact that La Lohan had to complete part of her community service requirement by working in a morgue! Click through to see the gory photos and check out a really gruesomeand overly sexualvideo of the shoot below.