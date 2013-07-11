New Trailer For ‘The Canyons’ Proves Lindsay Lohan’s Comeback Might Be Delayed

https://www.youtube.com/ZfMZP9B3EdM

After months of anticipation and serious hype, there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel. The neo-noir flick “The Canyons,” which some seem to think could be Lindsay Lohan‘s comeback role, will be released on August 2—and we have a new full-length trailer to satiate our curiosity until then.

If you’re unfamiliar with the flick for whatever reason, it stars 27-year-old Lohan as an aspiring actress alongside successful porn star James Deen, who you are potentially familiar with thanks to the sex tape he made with “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham. So clearly, this is a cast to be reckoned with.

The trailer opens with LiLo proclaiming that there are some things in her life that she wants to be private, and that she’s struggling with the nature of Hollywood. From what we can see, this doesn’t seem like too much of a stretch for the troubled starlet (who’s currently in rehab). This role is a better fit for her than her disastrous turn as Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime’s critically panned TV movie disaster “Liz & Dick,” but that’s not say her acting here is blowing us away.

Luckily, “The Canyons” will be available on demand—so you don’t have to feel embarrassed about seeing the movie on opening day in theaters. Watch the trailer above and let us know what you think!

