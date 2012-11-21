Lindsay Lohan Seemed to Have Been Taking Style Tips From Jessica Rabbit at “Liz & Dick” Premiere

It’s certainly been awhile since we’ve seen Lindsay Lohan on the red carpet for something other than promoting energy drinks or endorsing Mitt Romney, no less for the premiere of a movie she’s actually in. Last night, the troubled starlet stepped hit the Beverly Hills debut of the hotly anticipated Lifetime movie “Liz & Dick,” which is already on its way to becoming something of a cult classic. Considering she plays legendary glamour goddess Elizabeth Taylor, Lohan clearly felt that a dramatic old Hollywood look was in order.

The 26-year-old choose a champagne gown by designer Donna Dashini, vintage jewelry and, naturally, an outrageous fur stole. She also managed to show off some extensive cleavage thanks to three strategically placed cut-outs. With her redder-than-ever locks and va-va-voom everything, we couldn’t help but compare her to the original ginger femme fatale, one miss Jessica Rabbit.

What do you think? Did Lindsay Lohan look like a starlet, or like she was playing dress-up? Let us know in the comments section below!