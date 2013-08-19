Um, What: Lindsay Lohan Launches A Style Blog (Yes, Really)

Fresh out of her sixth stint in rehab, Lindsay Lohan seems poised to make a comeback. She already sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah—in which she seemed rather intelligent and coherent—she got rave reviews for her performance and behavior on the “Eastbound and Down” set, and now she’s opening the flood gates between herself and her fans via the just-relaunched LindsayLohan.com. The best part: it comes complete with a style blog, which her handlers seem to think will make her relevant to young girls.

The style portion of Lindsay’s new blog is run by a mostly-anonymous group of people who go only by “Team Lohan.”

They talk about everything from the color blue, which Lindsay is apparently obsessed with, to “Red Carpet Rewinds,” which look back on some of the looks LiLo has donned for red carpet appearances over the years. There are also photo galleries of trends Lohan has worn from time to time, with descriptors like, “When you’re in Cali so much, it’s hard to not want to be wearing tanks and shorts all the time … summer forever.”

Check out the brilliance that is Lindsay Lohan’s Style blog over at LindsayLohan.com, and rest assured that if you ever need advice on how to wear tanks and shorts, the color blue, or even the 2008 style hit the color purple, Lindsay has your back.