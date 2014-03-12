Lindsay Lohan Had Sex With 36 Stars, Including Justin Timberlake and Adam Levine: Report

Apparently, between partying and attempting a comeback, Lindsay Lohan has also been busy having sex with some very famous men. If a new report from In Touch is to believed, the 27-year-old starlet penned a list of 36 of her best-known partners, including Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine, Zac Efron (whose name she spelled wrong, not to nitpick), Joaquin Phoenix, even the late Heath Ledger.

Next question: Why in the world would Lohan have written this roll call to begin with? Well, according In Touch LiLo scrawled the list during a boozy session with pals at the Beverly Hills Hotel in January.

A source, who claimed to have watched her write the names, said: ‘They were giggling and talking s–t about people in the industry. It was her personal conquest list. She was trying to impress her friends with the list and then tossed it aside.”

Hmm. We feel like a tabloid magnet like Lohan would know better than to “toss aside” a list filled with dudes she bedded, unless she wanted it to be found. Maybe in the world of “all press is good press,” this isn’t such a biggie for Lindsay, but we’re not so sure how Timberlake and Levine feel about being associated with the starlet.

