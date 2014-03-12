StyleCaster
Share

Lindsay Lohan Had Sex With 36 Stars, Including Justin Timberlake and Adam Levine: Report

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lindsay Lohan Had Sex With 36 Stars, Including Justin Timberlake and Adam Levine: Report

by
Lindsay Lohan Had Sex With 36 Stars, Including Justin Timberlake and Adam Levine: Report
4 Start slideshow

Apparently, between partying and attempting a comeback, Lindsay Lohan has also been busy having sex with some very famous men. If a new report from In Touch is to believed, the 27-year-old starlet penned a list of 36 of her best-known partners, including Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine, Zac Efron (whose name she spelled wrong, not to nitpick), Joaquin Phoenix, even the late Heath Ledger.

MORE: 13 Things That Are Only True In Porn

Next question: Why in the world would Lohan have written this roll call to begin with? Well, according In Touch LiLo scrawled the list during a boozy session with pals at the Beverly Hills Hotel in January.

A source, who claimed to have watched her write the names, said: ‘They were giggling and talking s–t about people in the industry. It was her personal conquest list. She was trying to impress her friends with the list and then tossed it aside.”

Hmm. We feel like a tabloid magnet like Lohan would know better than to “toss aside” a list filled with dudes she bedded, unless she wanted it to be found. Maybe in the world of “all press is good press,” this isn’t such a biggie for Lindsay, but we’re not so sure how Timberlake and Levine feel about being associated with the starlet.

Head over to In Touch now to see the list, and let us know: Who are you most shocked about? 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 4

Lindsay Lohan

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake 

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Adam Levine 

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Zac Efron

Photo: Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Wear: A Bandeau Top

How to Wear: A Bandeau Top
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share