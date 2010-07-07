Lindsay Lohan Sentenced To 90 Days, Shakira To Shake Her Hips For The World Cup

Lindsay Lohan in an LA Court. Photo: David McNew, Stringer

Lindsay Lohan is headed to the slammer for a 90-day sentence after a judge determined she violated her probation and she wrote a special message on her fingernail in honor of the occasion (see image below). We’ve never been, but we think that LaLohan is going to meet more Mean Girls than she ever thought possible. (TV Guide)



The World Cup is finally nearing the end (yes, we’re bummed we won’t be seeing those soccer studs anymore too), and Shakira will celebrate by performing at the closing ceremonies in custom Roberto Cavalli. (People Style Watch)

If you haven’t had your fill of futball, Tod’s is celebrating the World Cup in its own unique, leather way with a collection of braided bracelets in the national team’s colors retailing for $225. (Tod’s)



My Colors bracelet Photo courtesy of Tod’s

Clemence Poesy is not the only cool French girl rumored to be joining the cast of Gossip Girl. Lou Doillon told WWD she’ll have a guest spot as well. Could an onscreen battle of “it” girls be in the works? We could only hope.

In news from a study no one ever should have done, it’s been found that insecure brides choose overweight bridesmaids. Um, if we may, duh. (Telegraph UK)

RT @ dkny When I was in college, no one told me about jobs in PR or Fashion. I literally opened up @harpersbazaarus, picked a name & sent my resume-

Someone at DKNY is horribly misleading college kids on the nature of the fashion industry.

AggyDeyn Morning chilling by the water http://twitpic.com/237q5l

We’re not going to lie, before we clicked the pic we were imagining a a gorgeous beach or chic boutique hotel pool. Leave it to Agyness to keep it edgy.



Oh_So_Coco I just had someone message me: “My dream is to shoot you some day”. Ummm… #acceptableonlyinfashion

We don’t think it would mean the same thing if we got this tweet.

MillaJovovich Like mother, like daughter! Lol! Ever and I crashed out on the way 2 the airport 4 our flight 2 Berlin! http://tweetphoto.com/31309451

The cuteness can barely be contained.



