Soon, Lindsay Lohan Shall Grace the World with a Self-Help Book Full of Guidance

Lindsay Lohan will be 30 on July 2, which is very old and very wise and the age at which everyone should write a self-help book. So that’s what she’s going to do. She’s taken it upon herself to share her advice with the world, in hopes of improving others, since she’s known for her smart decision-making skills and exemplary personal qualities. She will even share how to overcome obstacles.

“I am in the process of writing a book, and I am very excited to share my personal experiences in life and how to overcome obstacles,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview published today. “I hope that my words will connect with those who need some guidance when [or] if they are in a tough place.” She pointed out that she has a voice, and, as such, plans to apply that ability to writing a self-help book—as we all should, really. “I am grateful that I have a voice, which I can now feel comfortable using as a platform to let people know that we all have ups and downs in life, and we can all come up from the downs if we get in touch with our inner self and spiritual side.”

Lohan’s checkered past is too complicated to detail here, but some of those downs in her own life include multiple DUIs (and a myriad of charges, including but not limited to possession of cocaine, transporting a narcotic into a custody facility, misdemeanor hit and run and driving on a suspended license). Her struggles with getting sober were well-documented in an Oprah series in 2014, along with many splashy headlines over the years.

Regardless of—or perhaps thanks to—her past, it seems as though she’s already getting started on cultivating those guru vibes. For example, she tells the publication that she has no regrets: “I wouldn’t call things regrets, per se. I can’t turn back time. But if I could, I would have listened more to my mother and gone back home to New York City. earlier in life and chosen my friends more wisely.” See—such a good piece of advice! Hopefully, she’ll put it in her book. She also said she’s most proud of “being strong and allowing myself to accept my faults, and with that, being the person I am today.” Straight into the book.

She even gave some advice to her younger self: “My mother taught me to always be humble, and that is something I live by still today,” she said. “I would also probably say don’t go too fast. Pay attention to the people you surround yourself with and make sure they have honest intentions. Put yourself first, and just breathe. Be happy and always be grateful for the moment you have in front of you. Be here, now.” I mean, she just wrote the intro to her book. But someone should tell her that Ram Dass wrote “Be Here Now” in 1971, so that title is taken.