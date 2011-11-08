Lindsay Lohan Revisits Marilyn Monroe For ‘Playboy’

Surprise, surprise. Though she’s already appeared as blonde bombshellMarilyn Monroe in 2008 for New York mag, Lindsay Lohan is set to do the exact same thing for her upcoming issue of Playboy (due on newsstands in late December). The big boss man Hugh Hefner told The Insider that the trouble starlet did indeed go fully nude (as promised), and it was “classy.”

“It’s a classic tribute inspired by the original Tom Kelly nude pictorial of Marilyn Monroe, a portion of which was the original playmate which was in the original issue of Playboy,” Hef stated, in his trademark smoking jacket. I’m pretty sure everyone is skeptical about this shoot, but it’s pretty awesome that they’re giving her the honor of redoing one of the iconic magazine’s original spreads.

As a huge Lindsay fan (honestly…I bought her damn CDs), I’m hoping this can be a career turnaround for her. After her five hours in jail this past weekend, which I’m sure were tedious beyond belief, the girl could use a break. Sure, she gets herself into these messes and it’s her responsibility to get herself out. But she’s still young and she’s still talented, and maybe this will remind people that she can work it.

One question I have for all of you is this, however: are you sick of the Marilyn Monroe trend? Vote below!