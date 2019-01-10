Lindsay Lohan Responds to Kim Kardashian’s Shade About Her Accent & She’s as Confused as We Are

Are LiLo and Kim K. feuding? Lindsay Lohan responded to Kim Kardashian’s shade about her accent, and she’s as confused as we are. The 32-year-old was asked about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star calling her accent “confusing” on Instagram a year ago, and her response is typical LiLo. As many remember, the E! personality came under fire last January when she posted an Instagram of her in braids, which she referred to as “Bo Derek braids.”

The photo led to intense backlash, with many fans accusing Kardashian of cultural appropriation. One such commenter? Lindsay Lohan. “I am confused,” Lohan commented. Not having it, Kardashian responded to Lohan, shading the Mean Girls star for her accent, which often shifts between American and something foreign. “You know what’s confusing… your sudden foreign accent.”

The two left it at that, with fans wondering: Is there a feud between Lindsay Lohan and Kim Kardashian? For a year, we didn’t have an answer. Then came Wednesday when Lohan was asked about tiff on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. Her response? “I love Kim, so I just was confused about the braids because she’d just had a baby,” she said. “I don’t know. We’re friends, yeah, with all the family.”

Lohan continued to show love for the Kardashian-Jenner family later in the episode when she was asked by a fan about her opinion on Kris Jenner appearing in Ariana Grande‘s Mean Girls-inspired music video for “Thank U, Next.” “I love Kris Jenner so anything she does is great for me!” Lohan said.

As some know, Lohan is dipping her own toes into reality TV, with a new show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, for MTV. Could she be seeking Kris and Kim as mentors? We don’t know, but what we do know is there is no bad blood between the Lohans and the Kardashians. Lohan’s relationship with Kim’s former boss, Paris Hilton, on the other hand…