Lindsay Lohan Actually Looks Kind Of Chic In Dolce & Gabbana and Hermès At Movie Premiere

In what’ll likely be her last red carpet appearance before she spends the summer in court-mandated rehab in the Hamptons, Lindsay Lohan attended the “Scary Movie 5” premiere last night in Hollywood alongside new BFF Charlie Sheen. The two both have brief cameos in the film and on set last year, they struck up a friendship that resulted in Sheen taking on the role of LiLo’s financial guardian angel and covering a large portion of her tax debt.

At last night’s premiere, LiLo opted to wear a cleavage-baring Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with black cage Christian Louboutin booties and an Hermès logo cuff. She appeared to be in high spirits despite her ongoing legal situations, and she actually relatively looked chic with her braided red hair (which is perfect for Coachella, the music festival beginning today that’s she reportedly put ahead of her rehab stay)

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old also hit a fashion high note in a silk ensemble by Suno when she stopped by “Late Show With David Letterman.”

Considering LiLo will be locked away for the next couple of months (starting after Coachella, of course), maybe her short-lived freedom inspired her to bring her fashion A-game.

