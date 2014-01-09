Links to Click: LiLo Reality Show Gets a Date, Loehmann’s Final Sale, More

It’s finally Thursday! Here are some of the day’s buzziest stories from around the Web!

1. OMG: the Lindsay Lohan reality show is actually happening and is set to premiere on March 9th. [NY Mag]

2. It’s the end of an era: Loehmanns’ going-out-of-business sale is officially on. [Racked]

3. Take up to 55% off New York-based label Tibi’s clean cuts, quirty prints & more! [The Outnet]

4. Thank God! Hollywood actresses are finally abandoning the trout pout. [Pret-a-Reporter]

5. Ride responsibly with this wine rack for your bike. [The Vivant]

6. Pastel hair dye: everything you need to know about this seasons hottest hair trend. [Beauty High]

7. How the fashion industry is blurring the lines between gadgets and jewelry. [The Verge]

8. Happy Birthday Duchess Kate! In honor of her 32nd birthday, we take a look at the 5 things we have learned from her tresses over the years. [Daily Makeover]