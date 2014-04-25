Lindsay Lohan’s Pole Dance, Buffalo Bills Cheerleaders Controversy, More

1. Lindsay Lohan took to the pole to show off her skills for British talk show host Alan Carr. [YouTube]

2. Matthew McConaughey stopped to give a lesson on sea life to a group of young kids concerned about a baby seal who was on the beach sunning itself. [Contact Music]

3. A gallery-goer spotted Brad Pitt mulling, very intently, over a nude drawing at one spot in Los Angeles. [The Cut]

4. Wondering what nail colors to rock this Spring? Here are the best shades of the season. [Beauty High]

5. Remember the store Arden B.? Wet Seal owns it, and they’re shutting it down for good. RIP. [Fashionista]

6. Curious about what resident Vogue badass Grace Coddington’s apartment looks like? Take a peek inside. [The Vivant]

7. Awww! This man’s response when he learns he’ll be a grandpa for the first time is so adorable. [E! Online]

8. “Girls” star Allison Williams went sans-makeup for People magazine, and she’s still as gorgeous as ever. [Daily Makeover]

9. Here are the most horrifying things required of the Buffalo Bills cheerleaders [Deadspin]