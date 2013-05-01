Lindsay Lohan Packs 270 Outfits For 90 Days In Rehab

While we’re currently all about 30 Days of Style (our splashy new feature with a month’s worth of outfits styled by The Glamourai), Lindsay Lohan is clearly preparing for 90 days of style—in rehab. Last night, the 26-year-old starlet—who begins her court-mandated rehab sentence tomorrow—took to Instagram to give her followers insight into her packing process.

She captioned the above photo of her messy apartment “90 days and 270 looks,” which basically implies that she’s planning to rock three different outfits every day while she’s sweating it out in the Westhampton rehab facility where she’ll be residing this summer. Way to prioritize, girl!

It’s hard to get a glimpse of what she’s actually bringing to rehab, but from the looks of it, she’ll be toting along a plethora of denim cut-off shorts with metallic studs. Hey, who says going to rehab should stunt your style? Hopefully, the facility isn’t too strict with their paparazzi policies, and we’ll be able to get a glimpse of some of her outfits.

What do you think of LiLo bringing 270 outfits to rehab?