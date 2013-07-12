This is Happening: Lindsay Lohan is Getting a Reality Show on Oprah Network

If we had exclusive access to Lindsay Lohan‘s post-rehab trials and tribulations, you can bet we’d use it to our advantage. Apparently, so would Oprah.

The entertainment mogul has landed Lohan for an exclusive sit-down after the starlet emerges from rehab later this summer, reported Entertainment Weekly.

That’s not all: Winfrey’s OWN cable network has also signed the star to an eight-episode “docu-series” that’ll follow LiLo as she works to rebuild her career and stay healthy. (For the uninitiated, “docu-series” is classed-up media speak for “reality show.”)

The interview will tape and air in August, with the series to air in 2014.

At 27 years old, Lohan has faced a seemingly endless stream of problems surrounding substance abuse, stealing, abysmal roles, and more than a few car wrecks. She’s currently serving a 90-day court-ordered stint in a rehabilitation facility that’s expected to end later this month.

Landing her first post-rehab interview is a coup for the OWN network, considering the public still has a strong interest in LiLo’s cringe-worthy personal life—despite the fact she was only taken seriously in about two films when she was a kid.

Lohan has turned down unscripted project offers for years, reported EW, and choose not to appear on her family’s E! reality show “Living Lohan” in 2008. Most recently, she starred as Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime’s critically-panned biopic “Liz & Dick,” and co-stars in Paul Schrader’s upcoming campfest flick “The Canyons.” You can judge for yourself here if you think that role will mark her big comeback.

