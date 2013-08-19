Lindsay Lohan Wears Bright Orange Alessandro Dell’Acqua Dress For Oprah Interview

The Twitterverse was abuzz last night thanks to Lindsay Lohan‘s interview on Oprah Winfrey‘s “Oprah’s Next Chapter,” which marked the starlet’s first sit-down interview since recently being released from her sixth stint in rehab. The 27-year-old actress revealed that her ultimate goal of the chat (and subsequent docu-series, which will air in 2014) was to share truth with viewers, and dispel the never ending tabloid gossip over the years.

In the course of the dialogue, they touched on everything from her famously troubled parents Dina and Michael Lohan (she noted that she doesn’t blame anything on them) to her alleged cocaine use. Despite previously claiming she’d indulged in the drug “three or four times,” she admitted the number was more like ten or fifteen—but that regardless, alcohol was her substance of choice.

Admitting you’re an addict on national TV is no easy feat, but LiLo did it with poise—which she will hopefully continue to do on her road to recovery. For the occasion, she wore a bright orange Alessandro Dell’Acqua dress that hugged her curves and a pair of Oscar de la Renta polka dot pumps.

While we thought the dress was very chic, we did question why—out of all the colors in the rainbow—her team thought it wise to outfit LiLo in a shade so closely affiliated with prison jumpsuits, but maybe that’s just us.

Still, it was refreshing to see her looking healthy, something that has been a rarity since starring in 2004’s “Mean Girls.” Maybe things will be different for LiLo this time around—with Oprah in her corner (not to mention a good stylist), it can only go up from here.