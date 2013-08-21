Lindsay Lohan Wears No Pants and Saint Laurent Booties to Her Birthday Dinner

Days after appearing on “Oprah’s Next Chapter” in a fashion-forward bright orange Alessandro Dell’Acqua dress and chic Oscar de la Renta polka dot pumps, it seems Lindsay Lohan has decided to take a, um, different approach when it comes to style.

Last night, the 27-year-old actress, who is clearly putting in long hours trying to make her comeback happen, blew off some steam at a belated birthday celebration (she was in rehab for the big day) in New York City. The redheaded starlet stepped out in an oversized white button-down, gold Saint Laurent booties, and a patterned Givenchy tote. The one thing missing from the fashion equation? Pants!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a celeb ditch the trousers while heading out on the town. Last October, “Girls” star Lena Dunham made headlines when she attended an event in an oversized turquoise oxford paired with bare legs.

What’s nice, however, is that we’re seeing LiLo looking healthy during a night out and not falling over outside of a club. Our one concern is that she dined with her longtime friend and party pal, millionaire hotelier Vikram Chatwal, who was involved in a massive drug bust back in April. Considering La Lohan was reportedly “cutting toxic people out of her life,” we’re hoping that this doesn’t deter her from the straight and narrow!

What did you think of Lindsay Lohan’s latest outfit—was it edgy and chic or way too much?