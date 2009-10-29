Lindsay Lohan News: Papa Lohan to Air Private Voicemails on TV

Michael Lohan totally has our vote for Father of the Year Award. For the sole purpose of saving his daughter and absolutely not attempting to promote his own self, Papa Lohan is causing unnecessary drama. He believes his ex-wife Dina is hiding Lindsay‘s addictions, and he has evidence in the form of recorded phone conversations.

Michael spouted his paternal anger on the very reputable Maury Povich show, and has ranted to the ears of anyone who will listen. “As the mother of my kids, I won’t slam Dina personally,” said Lohan. “But she has expressed to me that Lindsay is in dire, dire need of an intervention. And Lindsay needs to see that her mother is either lying to me or lying to her.”

He then promised to expose Mama Lohan for the liar she supposedly is. (So…you are going to slam Dina personally? Oh okay, just checking.)

Overall, the entire situation is really bizarre: is Dina lying, or is Michael? This whole time we thought Lindsay was completely straight edge. At least we can be sure she has wonderful, loving parents. At least.

