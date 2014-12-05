Wait, What? Lindsay Lohan is Launching a Clothing Line Called ‘My Addiction’

Well, we didn’t see this one coming: Lindsay Lohan has partnered with Civil Clothing on a men’s fashion line collection called “My Addiction.” No we’re playing an early April Fool’s Day trick on you. This is actually happening.

Considering that Lohan has been to rehab six times, not to mention has a couple of DUIs under her belt, the line’s name is a bit curious—even if she’s okay with capitalizing on her reputation.

The range, launched with PacSun (which also sells a celebrity line created by Kylie and Kendall Jenner) includes a selection of men’s shirts, socks, and hats, and prices start at $29.95. If you’re a diehard LiLo fan you can also pick up a t-shirt of a sweatshirt with her face emblazoned on it.

On her website, Lohan said of the collaboration: “Worked so hard on this and happy its [sic] ready in time for the holidays. Only available in the US but don’t worry—doing a special giveaway for my international LILOVERS.”

“My Addiction” isn’t Lohan’s first try at fashion, remember. She launched a collection of leggings called 6126 in 2008 that expanded to included shirts, dresses, and even handbags.

Are you running to PacSun to buy Lohan’s “My Addiction” or rolling your eyes? Share your thoughts in the comments!