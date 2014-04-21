Lindsay Lohan Reveals She Had a Miscarriage on Reality Show Finale

Poor Lindsay Lohan. As if her life isn’t racked with enough problems, the starlet admitted she had an miscarriage during the taping of her OWN reality show.

The 27-year-old—who’s been in rehab six times—made the somewhat strange admission during Sunday’s finale, and said the miscarriage was why she had to take two weeks off from the show at one point (if you watch it, you might recall LiLo used the “I’m sick” excuse.)

“No one knows this, and we can finish after this, I had a miscarriage for the two weeks that I took off. It’s a very long story” a visibly shaken Lohan said during her last confessional with producers, but didn’t offer up any more information. Was she planning to have a baby? Is she sober enough to think about having a baby? So many questions!

Of course, “who’s the dad?” is the biggest one, especially given LiLo’s most recent personal issue, the infamous leaked “sex list,” which charted the many (many!) famous lovers Lindsay’s had over the years. Last week, Lohan appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and told host Andy Cohen that the list was hers—written as a fifth AA step—but someone swiped it and leaked it.

Watch the video below, and let us know: Are you surprised Lindsay had a miscarriage, or that she announced it on TV?