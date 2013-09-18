Lindsay Lohan’s New Boyfriend: 5 Things To Know About Matt Nordgren

Well, it was going to happen eventually: She’s dating again! Fresh from rehab and her highly publicized interview on “Oprah’s Next Chapter,” Lindsay Lohan reportedly has a new man in her life. According to Us Weekly, the 27-year-old starlet is dating Matt Nordgren, a name that may be very familiar to some of you.

Since her dating life is always of interest (hello, Samantha Ronson!), we couldn’t help but put together a brief primer on everything you need to know about her new beau. Read on for more—and let us know, do you think this is a good fit?

1. He used to play football professionally.

Nordgren was a quarterback at his alma mater, the University of Texas, and also had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles until an injury ended his NFL career. Clearly, he and LiLo can talk about the many ups and downs of a high profile life.

2. He starred on a Bravo reality show.

Oh yes, you knew it was coming. Nordgren starred on the 2011 Bravo show “Most Eligible Dallas,” which featured him womanizing, boozing, and acting like a buffoon for all the world to see—or at least the few viewers who tuned in each week. No word on if the series was renewed, but we doubt it. On the show, he had a complicated relationship with fashion blogger Courtney Kerr, who was constantly fighting for his attention.

3. He’s not sober.

As we previously mentioned, he was a major party boy on his TV show. We’re unclear as to whether or not that’s changed in the past two years, but we hope he’s toned it down a little bit for Lohan, who’s obviously struggling with her own demons. A source told Us Weekly that he won’t drink around her, because he’s a Christian.

4. He’s rich.

His family is in the energy business, and he works for them—meaning he has more than enough coins to keep LiLo draped in Givenchy.

5. This is what he looks like.