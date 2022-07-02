Lindsay Lohan Just Got Married Hours Before Her Birthday—Her Husband is Her ‘Everything’

Wedding bells are ringing! Lindsay Lohan is officially married. The Parent Trap star posted on Instagram a picture of her husband Bader Shammas on her birthday on July 2, 2022.

Lindsay posted a picture of her with her studded ring and Bader on her Instagram in the early morning of July 2, 2022. She captioned the post, “❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖.” A rep of Lindsay confirmed to HollywoodLife that the two are indeed married, “Yes, Lindsay Lohan is married.”

The Mean Girls star and the financier announced their engagement in November 2021. She captioned her Instagram post, “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍 11.11.21.” After they announced their engagement, a source told UsWeekly that “They aren’t in a rush to get married. The talk is [there’ll] be two weddings — one overseas and one in the States, maybe someplace between Dubai and the U.S. There’s no timeframe yet.” The insider continued, “It’s going to be intimate. You don’t see her out and about anymore. Lindsay really likes her privacy.”

The two were first linked in February 2019 when Lindsay posted a group photo after a music festival in Dubai and mentioned a “boyfriend.” “@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader. such a magical night,” she captioned the deleted photo. Lindsay’s mother, Dina, very much approved of the two’s relationship. “Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now,” Dina told UsWeekly in April 2020, “But that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life, [she will].”

Back in February 2022, Lindsay told Extra‘s Rachel Lindsay that she wants a thoroughly planned wedding. “I’m more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I’ll be more like that. I’m looking at destinations,” Lohan continued. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it’s an exciting time. I’m very girly, so….”