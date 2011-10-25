Lindsay Lohan Makes A Pretty Penny Posing For Playboy

She’s been in and out of court, in and out of rehab, and in and out of sanity. Now, that girl who starred in The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan, is going where she has never gone before: the storied pages of Playboy. TMZ confirmed the story last night, but apparently, the deal has been in the works for months.

At first, I was worried. It’s well known throughout the industry that Lindsay is strapped for cash, and it seemed like this would be a quick way to scoop up a couple thousand and hit the ground running (a.k.a. blow her money on Chanel bags). However, Hugh Hefner and his posse upped the ante for this one – after offering her an initial $750K figure to pose (which her camp refused, saying that she needed a cool million), they came back strong. While it’s apparently not the seven figure payday LiLo wanted, it was somewhere close.

Allegedly, the shoot has already started – which may account for her flakiness with her community service duties at the morgue. Oh well, we all have our priorities. But seriously, I think this is great. I mean, it’s not exactly an Oscar winning role that will get her career back on track, but it’s a quick way to earn a crapload of cash that will hold her over until she (hopefully) realizes she has to get it together.

What do you think though? Will the public want Lindsay on Playboy, or is it just sad at this point?