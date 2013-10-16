Lindsay Lohan’s Rumored Love Interest Is 19-Year-Old Male Model Liam Dean

Lindsay Lohan just moved into a new SoHo apartment, got a new tattoo, and according to Page Six scored a new boyfriend while she was at it.

The 27-year-old’s much younger man of the hour is rumored to be 19-year-old male model, Liam Dean. A source told Page Six, “Lindsay has only been seeing Liam for a few weeks, but they looked pretty into each other at 1Oak. She was previously with an 18-year-old, so she seems to like younger men at the moment.” As expected, her publicist Tej Herring denied the reports.

It’s only been a couple of weeks since LiLo ended her short-lived relationship with rumored boyfriend, Matt Nordgren, 28, but LiLo seems determined to embrace Manhattan’s exhausting vibrant dating scene. Since completing a 90- day stint in rehab this summer, she’s been keeping busy filming a docu-series for OWN, and generally gallivanting about town as she’s been known to do.

Most recently, the troubled star was all smiles while riding a Citibike with mom Dina. We hope she’s as happy with Dean and she was bike riding that sunny day.