Lindsay Lohan: Leggings Line 6126 Images Released

The new ad campaign for Lindsay Lohan‘s legging line 6126 were released, shot by celebrity photographers Markus Klinko and Indrani. The images are of Linds, donning her own scanty legwear amidst props like…a stripper pole?

Concerned? Yes. Surprised? Not really…these are probably just outtake shots from her film I Know Who Killed Me. Actually.. her wardrobe may have been stolen from on set as well.

Once we get past the stripperiffic aesthetic of the photographs, let’s ponder what she’s selling. I mean…they’re leggings. Are they wearable? Certainly. Would we rather lie and say we bought them at Forever 21 than admit we paid $94 for something with Lindsay Lohan’s name on them? Maybe.