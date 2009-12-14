Lindsay Lohan Launches LohanHouse.com to Sell Clothes (Plus 12 Lohan Outfits We Would Shell Out For)

Despite family and career troubles, Lindsay Lohan has always maintained her fashion sense by bringing a constant stream of daring ensembles to the table. Now, public admirers can attain that trendy persona thanks to Lindsay herself as she has recently put up for sale second-hand items from her own closet on Lohanhouse.com. Her loss is our gain as items include Stella McCartney knee-high leather boots, and an assortment of, well, everything else including jackets, hats, pants, shirts, and handbags.

Our holiday wish list from Lindsay Lohan’s closet is as as follows:

1. Charlotte Ronson Denim Dress

Lindsay showed off her curves in this denim number designed by Charlotte Ronson at the designer’s runway show during NYC Fashion Week on September 8, 2009. Paired with bright blue shoes, this ensemble is definitely a keeper, but hopefully not for Lindsay (hint, hint).

2. Marchesa Gown

Worn at the Venice Film Festival and one of the more dramatic outfits on our wishlist, Lindsay’s white Marchesa gown stunned both paparazzi and fans alike. While it may not be the most practical piece, it is perfect for a very special occasion.

3. Herve Leger by Max Azria Multicolored Bandage Dress

Fun, fresh, and definitely eye-catching, this sultry number epitomizes all that a party dress should be, and a little bit more. If you don’t manage to snag Lindsay’s, here is an alternative we can offer.

4. Beaded Black Dress

Shimmering and glamorous, this is a dream party dress. This LBD has a bit of a flapper feel without being too over the top.

5. Matthew Williamson Sequin Dress

Who doesn’t love a bold print…with sequins no less! Plus, Lohan has worn Williamson many times, making him one of her favorite designers.

6. Lindsay’s Own Little Black Dress

Every closet should have a little black dress; the fact that it was once LiLo’s makes it extra special. The ruffles on the back of this jersey dress make it go from casual to cocktail in an instant.

7. Karen Zambos Yellow Dress

This dress’ loose but elegant fit makes it perfect for casual summer outings. Those flip flops, though? No thanks.

8. Blue Prada Dress

The devil is not the only one who wears Prada…we would love to too in this sweet strapless number. We can hardly imagine her wearing something this tame now.

9. Purple Bandage Herve Leger Dress

It may be the designer’s second appearance on the list, but it doesn’t mean that it’s getting old anytime soon. The bright purple and exposed zipper at the back make this version a little bit more funky.

10. Wide Leg Pants and Sequin Top

The wide leg pants paired with a black v-neck top make for a classic look. The sequin shawl dresses up the outfit, taking it from everyday to spectacular.

11. Calvin Klein Red Dress

Both stunning and timeless, this Calvin Klein creation is perfect for more elegant events and screams sophistication. This is the height of LiLo’s Veronica Lake moment.

12. Alexander McQueen Leopard Print Dress

While the silhouette borders on conservative, the loud print takes it right back to sultry; a dress that could only be the work of the legendary Alexander McQueen.