Lindsay Lohan Kicks Off Her Prison Stay With Raunchy Pics

Insult meet injury. Come tomorrow, the very day that La Lohan is scheduled to commence her stay in L.A. County jail, raunchy photos by Markus Klinko andIndrani of the raucous crash-and-burn starlet will debut in Complex Magazine.



And it gets worse. Lohan is set to appear on Bravo‘s grating reality show Double Exposure, which chronicles the life and times of the photography duo, tonight as well. The Georgia Rule actress’ guest spot was reportedly filmed at the ICONS exhibit in LA where the Complex photos were debuted.

AnnaLynne McCord and Perez Hilton were also in attendance at the exhibit. To up Lohan’s star power? Laugh and point? I guess we’ll have to tune in to find out.



We don’t think that hooker boots, open legs and an array of bustiers are any way to kick off a stay in her decidedly un-posh and possibly dangerous new digs. Check out additional images below and let us know what you think of the oversexed shoot!



All photos: Markus Klinko & Indrani, courtesy of Bravo

Related:

Lohan Looks Hot Pre-Jail On German GQ Cover, The Girl Scout Logo Gets A Makeover!

Beauty Crazed – Cellmates will Love LiLo