Lindsay Lohan & Kate Moss: VF & Vogue September Cover Stars

We know that summer just officially started last week, but believe it or not, the September issues of our favorite glossies will be here before we know it. Arguably the two most prestigious US titles, Vogue and Vanity Fair, have already booked their cover stars, and Page Six is reporting that Anna Wintour chose Kate Moss for the all-important fall issue, while Graydon Carter made the somewhat perplexing decision to feature Lindsay Lohan.

After proving his wedding photography prowess at the Kate Middleton and Price William nuptials, Mario Testino will shoot Kate Moss’ wedding next week as Vogue‘s September cover story. While we’re pretty pumped to see the gorgeous shots he takes of the model in her dress, we’re sure that the juiciest Mosstock photos won’t make it to print.

On the other hand, Lindsay Lohanwho to our knowledge has nothing to promotecovered Vanity Fair last October under the headline “From ‘It’ Girl to Jail Bird.” Since she’s currently on house arrest, I wonder what angle the mag will take this time. Will the photographer have to shoot the fallen starlet in her living room, or will they wait until she’s free and spin the story as a tale of redemption?

Which issue are you more excited to see?

Photos: Vogue US, 1995 by Ellen Von Unwerth; Vanity Fair, October 2010 by Norman Jean Roy