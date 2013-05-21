Leggings Company Sues Lindsay Lohan for $5 Million, Says Her “Drug-Addled” Image Hurt Sales

Not even a current 90-day bout in rehab can keep Linday Lohan out of the headlines—or out of legal trouble. Remember that line of leggings the starlet launched in 2010 called 6126? Well, apparently that little venture is coming back to haunt LiLo, as DNAM Apparel Industries—the company that produces the leggings—is suing Lohan for $5 million, claiming that her “drug-addled” image has hurt sales of the accessories, according to a report by E! Online.

The lawsuit is actually a counter-response to a suit filed by Lohan in January of this year, when Lohan sued DNAM for $1.1 million for breach of contract, fraud, and trademark infringement, claiming the company failed to pay her royalties or include her in merchandising meetings, according to “Access Hollywood.”

Now the company has shot back, noting in the lawsuit documents that while the leggings initially sold well in 2010, by the spring of 2011, buyers canceled appointments and customers canceled orders, noting that “no one would touch the line.” At the time that sales began to drop off, Lohan was in rehab, and couldn’t make appearances or be active in support of the line at all.

Lindsay’s lawyer, Perry Wander, responded to the counter-suit earlier today, telling The Huffington Post, “The license agreement does not have a morals clause that allows the company to suspend payment for any behavior. The contract is not in LL name thus she cannot be held personally liable. The cross claim is therefore frivolous and totally without merit and will be defended vigorously.”

Has anyone ever signed a licensing agreement for a leggings line with a morals clause in it? It’s hard to believe that the endlessly tragic character Lohan has become in her real life was once the actress who helped create the cult-y (and highly quotable) masterpiece “Mean Girls.”

