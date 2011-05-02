Lindsay Lohan Is Back On A Magazine Cover… And Looks HOT

We aren’t sure why Lindsay Lohan is still booking magazine covers, but we’re pleasantly surprised to see her looking less “hot mess” and more “smoking hot” in these just-released photos. It’s unclear when these pics were taken, but Lilo is featured in the May 2011 issue of the Panamanian fashion magazine Blankshot by photography duo Steven Gomillion & Dennis Leupoldand she really smolders in the seventies-inspired spread. Yes, the photos do appear to be very retouched and she channels the Real Housewives of New Jersey in more than one of them, but she seems to have filled out a little bit and, honestly, I think she looks really sexy. (Minus the over-injected lips, of course.) I guess jail can do a body good!

What do you think of Lindsay’s last hurrah before she heads back to the slammer?

Photos via FTape