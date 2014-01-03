Chris Pine on Working With Lindsay Lohan: ‘A Cyclone of Insanity’

Back in 2006, when Lindsay Lohan was still riding the high of her much-regaled role in Tina Fey’s work of genius “Mean Girls,” she starred alongside Chris Pine in a lesser-known movie called “Just My Luck.” And, for some reason, Pine has now chosen to speak out about his experience working with the troubled star.

“It was a real cyclone of insanity, like being around The Beatles,” Pine, 33, told Us Weekly about being around Lohan, 27, on the New Orleans set of their film. “It was fascinating to watch, and in hindsight it’s really a distinct moment in someone’s life when you see what’s really wonderful about what we get to do and what’s really dangerous about it.”

He went on about living in the weird bubble of Hollywood, where people get you things for free and you start to feel like you deserve special treatment—and the dangers therein. As the world has seen Lohan battle a substance addiction, go in and out of rehab, and even speak openly about her personal demons, the proof is in the pudding.

