Who Is Lindsay Lohan’s Husband? She’s Expecting Her 1st Child 8 Years After Her Miscarriage—’Blessed & Excited’

Supportive love. After her surprise pregnancy announcement, who’s Lindsay Lohan’s husband?

Lindsay Lohan announced that she was pregnant with her first child on March 14, 2023. She posted on her Instagram a photo of a baby outfit that had “Coming Soon…” printed on it. “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼,” she captioned the post. Her rep told Page Six, “She is feeling great and she is thrilled.” She also gave a statement to TMZ, “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

So who is her mysterious husband Bader Shammas and why is she very low-key about their relationship? Read more

Who is Lindsay Lohan’s husband Bader Shammas?

Who is Lindsay Lohan’s husband Bader Shammas? Bader Shammas is a financier and has been with Lindsay Lohan for two years before their engagement.

Before meeting him, she described her dream man that perfectly suited Bader. “I want to date a guy that’s a businessman — doesn’t have Instagram, doesn’t have social media, and is completely off the grid in terms of that kind of stuff,” the Georgia Rules actress told Howard Stern at the time. “I think it will happen when it’s meant to happen.”

The two were first linked in February 2019 when Lindsay posted a group photo after a music festival in Dubai where she saw Bastille and mentioned a “boyfriend.” “@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader. such a magical night,” she captioned the deleted photo. Lindsay’s mother, Dina, very much approved of the two’s relationship. “Lindsay is dating a wonderful guy right now,” Dina told UsWeekly in April 2020, “But that’s neither here nor there. When she’s ready to talk about her personal life, [she will].”

Lindsay’s very open about her move to Dubai saying that she “felt so relieved when I moved everything over from London to Dubai and I saw everything in one place.” She told W Magazine. “Now I don’t have to open suitcases and live out of hotels and bags. Everything is where it should be. It’s a cleansing of your head, which is what I needed, and it took me a while to do it.” She continued, “There’s a certain calmness that I find there. There’s no paparazzi, no cameras; that’s a big deal for me. I never considered people taking a picture ‘bothering’ me, but I don’t want people to misinterpret who I am as a person if they see me sneezing and they say I’m crying. I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry.”

According to Elle, Bader is a financier who currently works as the Assistant Vice President at the banking firm Credit Suisse. He previously worked as an associate with BNP Paribas Wealth Management. He earned a degree in 2010 from the University of South Florida in Mechanical Engineering and eventually received a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from John H. Sykes College of Business. His net worth according to CA Knowledge is about $110 million.

Before her engagement announcement, a source told The Sun earlier in 2021 that their relationship was doing well, saying, “Lindsay’s relationship with Bader [Shammas] is going strong. She has been with him for about two years now.” He’s even met the whole Lohan family who approved of the relationship. After Lindsay announced the engagement, her father, Michael Lohan, issued a statement about the happy news. “Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I’ll say is that I’m so happy for her and Bader, and proud of all she’s doing in life,” he told HollywoodLife. Lindsay’s younger brother, Dakota Lohan, also shared his thoughts on the news, commenting, “My best friends!!!” on the Instagram announcement.

Bader proposed to the Parent Trap actress on November 11, 2021. “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍 11.11.21″ she captioned the cute photo of the two while she’s shying away from the camera with her engagement ring on.

Back in February 2022, Lindsay told Extra‘s Rachel Lindsay that she wants a thoroughly planned wedding. “I’m more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I’ll be more like that. I’m looking at destinations,” Lohan continued. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it’s an exciting time. I’m very girly, so….”

To everyone’s surprise, Lindsay announced that she got married on her birthday on July 22, 2022. “❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she captioned the photo of the two. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖”

In an October 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. During the chat to promote her Christmas rom-com, Falling for Christmas, the Mean Girls star said, “I have an amazing husband, who’s a very calm person. Just the best.” It was a very sweet quote, but that definitely wasn’t the first time Lindsay’s gone on record about the love of her life.”

The outlet also reported that Lindsay’s husband had “exceptionally chill energy” and stopped by her shoot set. “Lindsay is resolute in keeping the details of their relationship private but occasionally slips in compliments about him on her podcast, where she’s said, ‘He is one of the wisest people I know and gives the most sound advice,’” the outlet wrote.

During the premiere of her docu-series Lindsay, she revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2015. “I cried so many times watching it,” she said. “I don’t see it as me, it’s strange. Of course I’m a bit of a narcissist. Who isn’t in this industry? At the same time, it’s still like, when a camera is on, I’m on. If I know I’m not capable of being on, that’s why I would say I couldn’t film today. No one knows this, and we can finish [the interview] after this — I had a miscarriage for those two weeks that I took off.” She continued, “It’s a very long story but that’s why on the show when it says, ‘she doesn’t want to come down, she doesn’t want to come down. I couldn’t move. I was sick. And mentally that messes with you.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.