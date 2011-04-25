Lindsay Lohan Goes To Jail Wearing Lanvin… Life’s Hard!

Girlfriend really toned it down for her fourth preliminary court hearing on Friday. And by toned down, I mean Lanvin pants, Lanvin shoes and a Fendi bag, finished off with a black Wolford body suit see, I told you life’s hard. I’m not sure what got into her, but it seems that our favorite hot mess finally learned a lesson in appropriate courtroom attire, definitely a step up from skintight mini dresses and bosom bearing blouses (see below).

Lilo may have been having a good wardrobe day, but even that wasn’t enough to save her from the 120-days jail sentence and 480 hours of community service she was slapped with. She spent a total of five hours in jail before posting her $75,000 bail. Poor Linds if it took her this long to learn how to dress appropriately for court, how long do you think it’ll take her to learn not to steal $2,500 necklaces and violate probation?

Photo: Toby Canham, Getty Images