Lindsay Lohan Gets Naked, Models Get Sketchy

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Madge showed up in a nightgown-leotard combo for Vanity Fair’s Oscar after party last night. Looks like it’s taking everything in Lourdes’ power not to cringe. Props, girl. (HuffPo Style)

In Lindsay Lohan’s latest effort to rebuild her reputation, she signed on with photog Terry Richardson to star in an explicit photographic book alongside former flame James Franco. Though there will be “full frontal nudity,” Lohan can rest easy Richardson, assures us the book with be tasteful. Riiiight. (Contact Music)

Justin Bieber and rumored beau Selena Gomez looked adorable in Dolce & Gabbana at Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars party. I hear they even kissed! Cue international heartbreak. (Marie Claire)

Monica Lewinski and Terry Richardson are BFF. Wait, what? (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @theglamourai seeing cobalt EVERYWHERE these days!! https://bitly.com/f8LinW Spring needs to get here ASAP!

RT @derekblasberg The cat is out of the bag! @BritneySpears‘s top secret photo shoot with Mario Testino was ours! @Vmagazine’s March issue is going to be EPIC Britney’s big comeback?

RT @alice_olivia #QuestionoftheMoment: #TLC vs. #SaltNPepa??? Battle of the 90’s wonders! http://on.fb.me/gUCHQU #randomquestions Ain’t nothin’ but a she thing baby.

RT @proenzaschouler Arizona Muse for Proenza Schouler Spring 2011 by Caroline Andrieu http://on.fb.me/dXN28X Hey, Jealousy.