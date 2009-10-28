StyleCaster
Lindsay Lohan Flees West Hollywood Home and Moves to Condo

Amelia
by

Lindsay Lohan says she feels her home’s been “tainted” after the burglary, so she moved out of her Hollywood Hills mansion and into a West Hollywood condo.

Lilo. Lilo, Lilo, Lilo [insert head shaking here]. We think you are in denial. The robbery was in August, and it is now November. If you were freaked by the burglars, you would have moved sooner. Your house is not tainted, you just probably can’t afford it anymore. There is no shame in that–we are all in this recession together! Let’s focus on reality: What you are doing is called down-sizing. It’s fine. Welcome to the real world.

There there, Lindsay. Reality isn’t so bad.

