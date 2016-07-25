Lindsay Lohan Suggests She’s Pregnant in Cryptic Tweets Directed at Fiancé

Lindsay Lohan has been so good. She moved to London. She got engaged. And she announced she was going to write a self-help book. Call it the Gwyneth Paltrow track, but it’s as good as path as any for a recovering teen star. Well, this weekend she returned her status to somewhat unhinged when she posted a series of cryptic Tweets. They not only indicated she was mad at her fiancé, Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov, but also suggested she was pregnant.

And by “suggest,” we mean posted a link to the trailer of her 2009 movie “Labour Pains” and said, “I am pregnant.” The link doesn’t even go to her trailer, but a Google image search for “lindsay lohan labour pains trailer.” Either way, she said she’s pregnant. Maybe she just means “I’m pregnant in this trailer” or maybe it’s “I’m pregnant right now.” Neither makes 100-percent sense, but that’s almost what makes it so believable.



The sort-of announcement came after a series of possibly even more cryptic posts that indicated she was in a fight with Egor. It began with a Snapchat Friday night where the 30-year-old said, “My fiancé’s being really angry at me, but I’m drinking water to get him to come home. ‘Honey, come home, please.'” This was her most logical post of the night, as everyone knows drinking water is a tried-and-true method for bending the world to your will, but it soon deteriorated into the tweets below that linked now-deleted Instagrams.

One telling photo does remain, though—this pic of the couple with Egor’s face scribbled out. So, Egor, maybe don’t go home…