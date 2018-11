Lindsay Lohan put on her pointiest bra to channel 50’s screen siren Marilyn Monroe for a Spanish Vogue shoot in LA this week. This is not the first time the actress has payed homage to the iconic actress via risque photos, as Lindsay took it all off for a New York magazine photoshoot (shot by Bert Stern) last year. Lindsay was definitely more believable as Marilyn a year ago when she actually had some curves; now she is just way too thin.