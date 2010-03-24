Lindsay Lohan to Design for Ed Hardy? Three More Jobs the Actress Should Never Attempt

It has been rumored that Lindsay Lohan landed a job in this tough economic climate— as a member of the design team behind the unofficial uniform of fist pumpers everywhere, Ed Hardy.

According to NYmag, “As of last week, there are three collections in development and numerous more are expected. Lindsay is very directly involved with the project.”

Although, Lohan tweeted that she will not be associated with the brand, we think this might have been the perfect gig for the sometimes-actress. She’s from Long Island, whose Ed Hardy-loving guido population is second only to that of New Jersey’s– so it’s basically in her blood. Additionally, after getting the boot from Ungaro– which may or may not have had to do with the use of crystal encrusted nipple pasties on the runway– she could have finally used her BeDazzler freely, without fear of criticism from her employer.

But, if Lohan‘s tweet is to be believed, it seems the tabloid darling will be finding her way back to the job boards. Below are a few careers that we think LaLohan should unequivocally avoid in her search.

1. Race Car Driver

We think the Herbie Fully Loaded star should leave the fast driving to Danica Patrick. We’re sure the officer who arrested her in her 2007 DUI, and some paparazzo who have become better acquainted with the hood of her car than they had ever wanted would definitely agree with our assessment.

2. Camp Counselor

Although Lohan earned her acting prodigy rep playing twins in The Parent Trap, we think the ginger actress reached her time-spent-on-a-camp-with-children quota while on the 1998 set. We can’t quite put our finger on it, but something about the combination of wilderness, young campers, non-alcoholic Kool-Aid, and Lindsay just isn’t sitting well with us.

3. Professional Mathlete

When a respected newspaper coins America’s collective debt issues, a “Lindsay Lohan problem,” we’re guessing the debtee in question may have some numbers issues. Although she played a math whiz in Mean Girls, we wouldn’t start embroidering her mathlete varsity jacket just yet.

If Ed Hardy isn’t the answer, may we suggest a career in something you’re actually good at Lindsay, like– just maybe– acting?

More News We Love:

15 Sexiest Funny Women in Hollywood

Celeb Weightloss Gone Wrong!

How to Wear Spring’s Most Debated Shoe Trend