Lindsay Lohan Covers Latest Issue of Lovecat Magazine

Party girl and occasional actress Lindsay Lohan appears as the cover girl on the second issue of Lovecat Magazine, which is already a downtown favorite. As a lifelong Lindsay lover, I adore the photograph (shot by Richard Phillips), and am always pleased to see when she is photographed for something besides a prison booking.

The upcoming fashion and film issue, due out on September 19, also features a spread from the dude who made androgyny cool again, Andrej Pecjic, as well as the first daughter of rock and roll,Alexandra Richards. Click through for a sneak peek and let us know what you think. I’m looking forward to more from the glossy.