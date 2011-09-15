StyleCaster
Lindsay Lohan Covers Latest Issue of Lovecat Magazine

Spencer Cain
Party girl and occasional actress Lindsay Lohan appears as the cover girl on the second issue of Lovecat Magazine, which is already a downtown favorite. As a lifelong Lindsay lover, I adore the photograph (shot by Richard Phillips), and am always pleased to see when she is photographed for something besides a prison booking.

The upcoming fashion and film issue, due out on September 19, also features a spread from the dude who made androgyny cool again, Andrej Pecjic, as well as the first daughter of rock and roll,Alexandra Richards. Click through for a sneak peek and let us know what you think. I’m looking forward to more from the glossy.

