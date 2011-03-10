The Lindsay Lohan Court Fashion Show, Part 3

Maybe Lindsay Lohan thought that adding a pair of opaque tights to her Raquel Allegra neutral dress would make it more court-appropriate? Please, you’re not fooling anyone Lilo we know you way too well. The troubled felon actress showed up for her plea-deal court hearing today wearing this little, latex number, Chanel shoes and Dior sunglasses.

OK, so she put the boobs away but no matter how you accessorize it, this is still a club dress Lindsay. And I hate to be harsh well, not really but don’t you think her chest looks a little suffocated in this dress? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. Oh, and in case anyone cares, Lohan did not plead guilty, which means we’ll be seeing another Lindsay court ensemble at her pretrial hearing on April 22. Stay tuned!

Lindsay Lohan Photo: Toby Canham, Getty Images