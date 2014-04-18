Lindsay Lohan Basically Confirmed Her ‘Sex List’ to Andy Cohen

Last month, a list surfaced that allegedly featured the names of all the famous men Lindsay Lohan had sex with. The list wasn’t short, and included names like Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine, Orlando Bloom, and Zac Efron. Of course, nobody really knew whether it was real, but last night the starlet appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” and basically confirmed the list was hers.

Host Andy Cohen played several games with LiLo while she was in the Bravo Clubhouse—including Plead the Fifth. Lohan pleaded the fifth when asked about which actress in Hollywood was the biggest mean girl, but tried to keep mum again when Cohen brought up the infamous sex list.

In true Cohen form, he tossed out some of the names pushing Lindsay to at least confirm a few, before LiLo said she’d like “get serious” for a minute. She then admitted that the she did make a list as her “fifth step in AA,” but that someone on the staff of her OWN docu-series must have taken a picture of it, and leaked it. (According to Alcholic.org, the fifth step is often called “Confession” in which people “admit to God, to ourselves, and to another human being the exact nature of our wrong.” This step follows a written inventory of wrongs and it’s critical to share this as soon as possible.”)

So basically Lindsay admitted she slept with all those dudes, right? Watch the video below and judge for yourselves.