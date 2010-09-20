Lindsay Lohan At The Clubs Post Failed Drug Test; Which Rockstar And Model Are Tying The Knot?

Lindsay Lohan practicing for her next mug shot? Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix, WireImage

Lindsay Lohan was reportedly at hot-spot Magnolia mere moments after a failed drug test! Tisk tisk, Linds… (Hollywood Life)

Lest you forget how most models really are younger than your little sister, Modelinia is asking Lindsey Wixson about her Junior Prom. Look out under 18 year old boys only, the beauty just broke up with her bf and is currently dateless. (Modelinia)

Brad Goreski got a full article in the Times wherein he explains the difference between working and werking and major and mayjor. Whoa, I mean, whow? (NY Times)

German Cosmo is garnering some flack for its recent S&M themed spread. I mean, the US version has some articles that sort of make us blush. So isn’t this just, like, fitting? (Styleite)



Photo: German Cosmopolitan

J.Crew loves a solid collaboration. The brand’s newest alignment is with New Balance. Get ready for some new sporty gone preppy kicks. (WWD)

Stop the presses, a rockstar is marrying a model! Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill proposed to model Lily Aldridge and they’re pretty adorable. (Just Jared)

