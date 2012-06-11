Car Crashes To Court Cases: A History Of Lindsay Lohan’s Legal Troubles

It had been a relatively quiet couple of months for Lindsay Lohan, and it seemed like she was really sinking her teeth into her latest high-profile role (which has the potential to be a trainwreck) as Elizabeth Taylor in the Lifetime biopic Liz and Dick. However, it was only a matter of time before something dramatic happened in the troubled starlet’s life and throw yet another wrench in her comeback plans.

On Friday, TMZ reported that the actress and her assistant were cruising in a rented Porsche Panamera when they collided with a truck driver. The second the trucker saw who was behind the wheel, he lawyered up — and now, it’s only a matter of time before a lengthy legal battle ensues with Lindsay’s trusty attorney Shawn Chapman Holley once again taking the reins.

Many out there may want Lindsay to fail, but the reality of the situation is she’s a talented young girl who seems to get herself caught up in a barrage of troubles. If you’re confused about these so-called “troubles” and where they all began, we’ve made it simple for you.

