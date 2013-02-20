Lindsay Lohan borrows $1,750 gown, hems it herself, returns it totally destroyed

Earlier this month, perpetually troubled starlet Lindsay Lohan made a pretty major red carpet appearance at the prestigious amfAR Gala, where she was decked out in a beaded gown by Theia. Given some of Lohan’s regular fashion faux pas, we were fairly impressed with this ensemble. Apparently though, Lohan’s dress didn’t fare too well after the party was over.

According to Us Weekly, Lohan pulled some major strings to get the gown in the first place, having her dear friend (and occasional benefactor) Charlie Sheen call it in from noted stylist Phillip Bloch.

As the night progressed, Us reported that Lohan accidentally ripped the dress at an after-party and panicked, so she did what no other person in their right mind would ever do: She had her stylist friend run up to the bouncer, snag a pair of scissors, and hem it DIY-style.

“She turned it into a mullet! Only a fashiony person would do that! She’s out of control and behaving really badly,” a source told the mag. Frankly, we think a bad hem job is step up for the DUI-getting LiLo, but we can imagine the folks at Theia weren’t too thrilled when their gown came back looking like this:

It’s time for PR people to learn a very valuable lesson: Do not loan out a dress if Charlie Sheen and Lindsay Lohan are the team behind the pull request. End of story.

MORE: Bye-Bye Balenciaga: Ali Lohan Reportedly Sells Off Lindsay’s Pricey Duds for Quick Cash

